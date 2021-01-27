N-Cape Welcomes Water Relief in Drought-stricken Areas

Over the past two weeks, Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB) has been part of a humanitarian operation to bring relief to drought-stricken communities in parts of the Northern Cape.

Currently, the province is one of the worst hit by an ongoing drought that has led to the death of thousands of head of livestock – the primary source of income in the area.

With the smallest population in the country at 1.2 million, the Northern Cape relies largely on groundwater. According to data from the Department of Water and Sanitation, approximately 72% of the province’s towns rely on groundwater, 26% on surface water and 2% on a mixture of both.

In support of the communities in the region, CCPB’s cross-functional teams responded immediately to the appeal for assistance from local authorities and were able to distribute bottled Relief Water and commission the use of the three water tankers that CCPB invested in during the drought of 2017/18.

“CCPB remains committed to playing its part in supporting the hydration needs in rural communities where access to drinking water is limited and have, over the past two years, responded to calls for assistance in water-stressed areas,” explains Priscilla Urquhart, Public Affairs and Communications Manager for CCPB.

The most recent appeal has seen CCPB teams distributing truckloads of bottled Relief Water to communities in Hondeklipbaai, Kammieskroon and Luiplek. In addition, over 1,2-million litres of water have been delivered to the Garies and Karkams districts in the Namaqua District Municipality with the deployment of the three CCPB water tankers.

“The communities in the Kamiesberg are extremely grateful for the assistance that CCPB has provided,” says Veronica van Dyk, Deputy Shadow Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture and the Constituency Head of the Kamiesberg.

The Northern Cape, and specifically the Kamiesberg Municipal area, is a drought-stricken area, with below average rainfall in recent years.

“This affects the water table levels. Weak and underdeveloped infrastructures do not help, with pipes bursting and municipalities struggling to do maintenance. All these elements contributed to communities suffering without water in various towns,” van Dyk explains.

She adds that even the hospitals and clinics have been rendered without water.

“With the second wave of Covid-19 and numbers on the rise in the Namaqua District, the need for water is even more dire. Disadvantaged citizens also cannot afford sanitizers and rely solely on water to wash their hands and adhere to the Covid-19 Health and Safety Guidelines.”

The water tankers will continue to support the local municipalities with a daily supply of potable water over the coming weeks. The bottling company’s dedication to helping communities is grounded in their purpose – refresh the world and make a difference.

“We commend our team members involved in this operation for their ongoing commitment and for working tirelessly to help those that are most vulnerable especially during this pandemic,” Urquhart adds.

With no respite to the drought in sight, Urquhart states that various solutions are being explored to provide sustainable, long term relief efforts to communities in need.

“We are examining the infrastructure in the area as well as prospecting for new water sources to ultimately find a long-term solution that will benefit our local communities.”