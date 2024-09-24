Natural Drinks unveils refreshed brand look, inspired by South African landscapes and traditions – celebrating Heritage Month

Natural Drinks is proud to announce the rebranding of all its beverages, introducing vibrant new designs that mark a significant evolution in its identity. Over the past decade, Natural Drinks has grown into a household name, preferred for its taste, known for its quality, and made with care using traditional production methods.

Natural Drinks is the company behind the non-alcoholic beverage brands GemmerKat Ginger Beer, PorcuPine Pineapple Beer, Gecko Grapefruit Lemonade and Lite Gemmerkat Ginger Beer.

Using traditional production methods and they produce naturally fermented non-alcoholic drinks the way our grandparents used to.

Fans of the brands love the healthy alternative to regular soft drinks, with numerous health benefits and a much lower sugar content.

“Over the past 10 years, Natural Drinks has grown from humble beginnings with just 30 clients to establishing a strong presence across South Africa. We are excited to introduce new designs that celebrate the deep traditional roots of our products in South African culture, reflecting both our appreciation and the emotional connection we have to this land,” says owner Ian Nieuwoudt.

“We are very excited to have reached this milestone in our journey, as it symbolises not just a new look, but a deeper alignment with our consumers’ values and expectations,” says Ian’s brother, Andre Nieuwoudt. Armed with insights from market research, customer feedback, design agency Supernova Collective was asked to take on the project to design a fresh, distinctive, and uniquely South African identity.

The updated design incorporates landscape scenes from various South African regions and animal mascots specific to each of the flavour variants within the product range. “We were excited to present a refreshed look that reflects our clients’ brand today,” said Jo Sagrestano, creative director at Supernova. “Our goal was to create designs that not only honour Natural Drinks’ rich history but also visually embody the spirit of South Africa’s landscapes, wildlife, and traditions.”

Consumers can look forward to a fresh and vibrant visual experience that mirrors the refreshing taste of the drinks themselves, available at Checkers, Shoprite, Food Lovers Market, and SPAR stores nationwide.

About Natural Drinks

Natural Drinks is a small beverage company based in Cape Town, offering a wide range of high-quality drinks inspired by the natural beauty of the country. With a commitment to traditional production methods, and local sourcing, Natural Drinks has grown over the past decade into a trusted name in South African households.

About Supernova Collective

Supernova Collective is a world-class branding studio based in Cape Town, founded by Jo Sagrestano and Riekus Raath. With over 18 years of design expertise, Supernova specializes in transforming brands into concepts that ignite passion. The studio is dedicated to elevating brands to new heights through its commitment to excellence and deep understanding of the South African market.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Natural Drinks*

Email: andre@naturaldrinks.co.za