Nazareth House Johannesburg News

Nazareth House Johannesburg: Celebration of Refurbishment of Child & Youth Care Centre

and Frail Care Centre

Nazareth Care Africa has announced that they will be celebrating the refurbishment of the Child & Youth Care Centre (CYCC) and the Elderly Frail Care Centre (FCC) on the 19th March 2021 at 2pm at Nazareth House Johannesburg in Yeoville.

In keeping up with its mission to provide care for the most vulnerable, the NPO temporarily closed their Johannesburg CYCC and FCC units in order to renovate and refurnish them. This project was embarked upon as to ensure the organisation continues to provide care at its highest standard, thus allowing them to respect each individual and treat them with the dignity they deserve.

The project to rejuvenate the two units was funded in full, and made possible by an old time friend, partner and donor of the Nazareth House Johannesburg, Mr. Manfred Freissle. Mr Freissle has supported the Sisters of Nazareth financially for over 4 decades. His first encounter with the House was 40 years ago through an encounter with one of the Sisters of Nazareth, Sister Veronica, when she was making rounds knocking door to door asking for donations to assist and support the vulnerable children and elderly cared for at Nazareth House Johannesburg.

As per Mother Teresa’s popular saying “Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.” Sister Veronica and the Sisters of Nazareth have dedicated their life’s to serve the most vulnerable, and continue such grand work by driving around and assisting those less fortunate within the local area of Yeoville and Maryvale.

Mr Freissle met with Sister Veronica in 1958 when he moved to RSA to work as an electrical engineer on the railroad lines connecting major cities. He was born in Germany and immigrated to South Africa after World War II and is married with 5 children. He currently resides in the USA. Due to the pandemic and travel restrictions to RSA he will not be able to attend the celebration day however, Nazareth House Johannesburg will be honoured to have his grandson Nathan Finch, in attendance.

CEO of Nazareth Care Africa Wayne Devy, expressed his gratitude towards the unending financial support and love which Mr Freissle continues to give to Nazareth House Johannesburg and the Sisters of Nazareth. “Nazareth Care is forever thankful for the support and generosity of over 40 years from Mr. Manfred Freissle, especially during these difficult times when many donors have pulled back funding due to the Covid19 pandemic which understandably, has affected individuals and companies financially worldwide.”

“The date of the 19th of March 2021 has been chosen by Mr. Manfred Freissle as the day of celebration for these units. It is the same day that the world celebrates Saint Joseph’s Day. This date, also called the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, is in Christianity the principal feast day of Saint Joseph, husband of the Virgin Mary and legal father of Jesus Christ. It has the rank of a solemnity in the Catholic Church.” Wayne explained.

The 19th of March holiday takes place during Lent, a time of fasting, and the holiday is traditionally a meatless feast.

Mr Freissle is a devout Catholic who started going to church at the age of 8. As a Pit & Quarry ‘Hall of Fame’ recipient, Mr Freissle was noted as “A man motivated by family and faith, developed an innovative screening product that moved the aggregate industry forward. His goal was to be successful enough to buy his mother a house after their home was bombed. That is what drove him”

His greatest career accomplishment is the globalisation of modular screen media. Outside of his work, Manfred Freissle is a family man anchored by charity and his strong faith. Even considering the globalization of his work, he measures his success through his family and charity work. Because he came into some success in South Africa, he continues to donate to Nazareth House Johannesburg Parish where he used to worship.

Nazareth Care Africa is a Catholic Institution and Nazareth House Johannesburg being established in 1896 with the objective to serve the homeless human casualties of the sprawling mining camp that was Johannesburg. Nazareth House Johannesburg continues and aims to improve the lives of men, women and children who are not able to care for themselves and those from the poorest communities.

The Sisters of Nazareth radiate the charisma and ethos of their foundress Victoire Larmenier and have opened their doors to the vulnerable and poor in caring for the sick, destitute and under privileged children and elderly, with many other problems prevalent in a growing metropolis of Johannesburg.

Often referred to as “the needle in the haystack”, “an oasis in the desert” or “a refuge in the midst of chaos and confusion” that is exactly what Nazareth House Johannesburg is. Within the walls of this well-established campus, set in beautiful landscaped gardens, lies a place of safety for the weary and afflicted.

Nazareth House is more than a “home” to its residents, it is a place of peace and enjoyment, safety and hope, security, dignity, comfort and peace.

Nazareth Care is reliant on donations and has 7 Care Homes across the region including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Elsies Rivier, Port Elizabeth, Durban, and Harare in Zimbabwe. These Homes offer residents safe, stimulating and welcoming environments for the aged to enjoy their golden years and for the young during the most important development stages of their lives. Services to the aged include Independent Living, Assisted Living, Frail Care, Palliative Care, Respite Care, Day Care and specialised Dementia Care.

Nazareth House is a registered non-profit organisation (NPO 038-257) and a recognised Public Benefit Organisation (PBO 930 002 374). To make a donation or get more information you can visit: www.nazarethcare.co.za

Prepared and written by Becky Penumlungu.