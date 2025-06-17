Nedbank renews commitment to YES and South Africa’s youth workforce

Nedbank Chief Executive Jason Quinn has reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to tackling youth unemployment by continuing its support of the Youth Employment Service (YES), the largest private sector-funded jobs programme on the continent.

The YES Programme is an important part of Nedbank’s commitment to inclusive growth, as it creates real pathways into the economy for young people by equipping them with 12-month, quality work experience.

The bank’s 2025 intake will bring the total number of YES Youth supported by Nedbank to 17,264, making it one of the biggest corporate contributors to the programme in the financial sector.

YES, Chief Executive Officer Ravi Naidoo says the initiative is the highest-impact private sector youth employment programme in South Africa, working with more than 1,700 businesses to tackle the country’s youth unemployment crisis.

Through its long-standing partnership with Nedbank, Naidoo said the YES programme wants to see youth flourish and create a better tomorrow today.

To date, more than R10.84 billion has been injected into the economy through youth salaries.