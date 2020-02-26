Nelson Mandela Capture Site and Museum launched

The story of the exhibition focuses on struggles in KwaZulu-Natal in particular. Starting with the Bambatha Rebellion of 1906, it traces decades of resistance, culminating in the mass mobilisation of the 1980s. In this way, the place of Mandela’s capture becomes a gateway to understanding the history of this province, and its contribution to the freedom of all South Africans.

Upgrades to the Site

“A great deal of hard work has gone into this site since the day it was officially unveiled on 5 August 2012,” said Tourism Minister Kubayi-Ngubane. The minister was joined by KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Sipho Hlomuka. Together with KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, they made history as they officially unveiled the Visitor Centre to the public.

“As a South African, one cannot help being overcome by emotions in this place. It is here that apartheid police finally captured Madiba on 5 August 1962 after he had been on the run for several months,” said Hlomuka.

Inspiring change

Ms Thuli Mtolo, Head of Operations at the new Visitor Centre, has been overwhelmed by the response the centre has already received. “We are welcoming hundreds of tourists through our doors every day – both local and international,” she said. “Our hope is that this space becomes not only a place of reflection but also one of change. We want Nelson Mandela’s legacy to inspire both South Africans and visitors from abroad.”

Mtolo’s words rang true the following day as COGTA organised for local school children to visit the Capture Site and experience the exhibition for themselves.

The Visitor Centre plans to welcome many more school groups in the future and renovations are underway to develop an Education Centre on the Site.

IT REALLY IS WORTH A VISIT – PLEASANT SURROUNDS, COFFEE BAR, EASY PARKING, FASCINATING MUSEUM AND SCULPTURE