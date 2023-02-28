Nelson Mandela University lecturer excels in elite global mentorship programme

A Nelson Mandela University academic has been selected as a mentor for an elite global mentorship programme.

One of only two mentors from Africa participating in the programme, Prof Brenda Scholtz, a lecturer in the Computing Sciences Department at Nelson Mandela University, was also invited as a panellist presenting during the first session of the MIS Quarterly Scholarly Development programme.

Only three panellists of the 44 mentors from across the globe – including seasoned academics from America, Europe and Asia – were given the opportunity to speak to the mentees during the first contact session in February.

The programme supports emerging academics and researchers and falls under the umbrella of the premiere academic journal, MIS Quarterly. Considered as one of the top five journals in its field globally, the journal publishes articles on Computer Science Applications; Information Systems; Information Systems and Management; and Management Information Systems. Its publishing house is based in the US.

The programme will be offered as intensive contact sessions, hosted throughout the 2023 academic year.