Nestlé Continues To Empower Its Consumers And The Dairy Industry

JOHANNESBURG – 01 June 2020. Delivering tastier, healthier and value to nutritional dairy products that benefit consumers whilst supporting the dairy industry; is one of the important pillars of Nestlé across the East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR).

This was a view shared by the company as it marked today’s celebration of World Milk Day. Twenty years ago, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations began commemorating 1 June as World Milk Day to recognize the importance of milk as a global food and to celebrate the dairy sector. Each year since, the benefits of milk and dairy products have been actively promoted around the world, including how dairy supports the livelihoods of one billion people.

Like most industries, the dairy industry is facing various challenges in order to remain profitable and sustainable. To respond to some of these challenges, Nestlé formed various strategic partnerships and continues to support the dairy sector through a number of initiatives across the region.

“Creating shared-value for the dairy industry across our region remains one of our fundamental pillars because livestock farming is one of the important contributors to the economy. Our continent is faced with triple burden of disease: obesity, micronutrient deficiencies as well as undernutrition. It is therefore becoming increasingly challenging for farmers as well as food manufacturing companies to produce foods that can address these challenges,” stated Zweli Mnisi, Corporate Spokesperson for Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region.

“In South Africa, through our farmer support and partnerships, we procure our milk from around 150 local dairy farmers within all milk districts and therefore creating over 4000 permanent jobs. The emphasis of farmer support to produce quality milk is crucial as it enables us to increase the nutritional value of our products without compromising on taste and health. This is particularly important as today’s consumers prefer products with improved nutritional value as part of their healthy and balanced lifestyles,” added Mnisi.

For centuries, milk has been scientifically identified as a rich source of calcium, which is essential for the development of strong bones in human beings. “To adequately respond to these physical and mental development challenges facing consumers, Nestlé products have been providing much-needed nutritional benefits for all age groups including school age children and adults,” stated Pumla Mkhize, Category Marketing Manager Ambient Dairy.

“Adequate nutrition plays a huge role in the physical and mental development of persons from infancy to old age. It is our firm view that the quality food is the first medicine that reduces any risks of illnesses. Our products, such as NESTLÉ NESPRAY FORTIGROW, provide the right amount of minerals and nutrition that are needed for child development and ensuring that school age children are always mentally and physically ready for school,” concluded Mkhize.

Nestlé is a proud manufacturer of NESTLÉ NESPRAY, NESTLÉ KLIM, NESTLÉ MILO and a variety of culinary milks such as; Ideal evaporated milk, Caramel Treat Dairy Dessert, Gold Cross Full Cream condensed milk and Dessert and Cooking Cream.