Nestlé KitKat is excited to introduce its latest campaign, “For Fun’s Sake,” designed to remind South Africans that fun isn’t just a luxury—it’s essential. In a fast-paced world, where even breaks feel rushed, KitKat encourages us to pause, play, and recharge for our well-being. With satirical billboards, witty digital content, and a light-hearted For Fun’s Sakes News Show on TikTok and Instagram, the campaign offers an entertaining way to take mindful breaks that boost focus and prevent burnout.

“Laughter isn’t just contagious—it can also be viewed as being very therapeutic. Laughter can reduce stress, increase endorphins, and strengthen social connections, making it a powerful tool for maintaining a healthy mind and soul. A good laugh can often leave people feeling refreshed and uplifted with a positive perspective” mentions Kina Kimberly Mkhize, Senior Brand Manager for Nestlé KitKat in the East & Southern Africa region (ESAR).