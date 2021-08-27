New Boerewors Champion Announced

Championship Boerewors ‘veteran’ wins 2021 competition

(26 August 2021)

Mzansi’s new boerewors champion is Vikash Bachu (38) from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal. He entered the competition no fewer than 12 times before being announced the winner of the 2021 Championship Boerewors competition – South Africa’s leading boerewors competition – earlier today.

Bachu’s winning recipe – South’s Africa’s number one boerewors – will be available in Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide from Friday, 10 September 2021.

“I’m absolutely delighted to finally win the Championship Boerewors competition – it was about time,” said Bachu, adding that “all good things come from Ladysmith.”

Second and third place went to Yolande Coleske from Kariega, Eastern Cape and Chris Roodt from Cradock, Eastern Cape, respectively.

Apart from the coveted title of 2021 Championship Boerewors winner, Bachu also drives away with the grand prize, a brand-new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4X2 6AT.

The popular Championship Boerewors competition, presented annually by Shoprite and Checkers, kicked off in May this year with thousands of entrants submitting their traditional boerewors recipes.

Finding the country’s best boerewors is no small feat, which is why an independent judging panel from South African Chefs Association (SACA) once again took charge of this process.

All entries went through a validation process to ensure that recipes adhere to the guidelines for making traditional boerewors. Through various judging rounds, the contestants were whittled down to the top 10, which even included a 14-year-old scholar.

The 2021 finalists were:

Adriaan Marx from Somerset West, Western Cape

Chris Roodt from Cradock, Eastern Cape

Delano Jasper from Wellington, Western Cape (2020 winner)

Fredrika Trollip from White River, Mpumalanga

Marius Maritz from Bloemfontein, Free State

Robin Jaar from Paarl, Western Cape

Sanele Cele from Kwa Mashu, KwaZulu-Natal

Vikash Bachu from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal

Xavier Blaauw from Wellington, Western Cape (aged 14)

Yolande Coleske from Kariega, Eastern Cape

The 2021 Championship Boerewors competition was largely a virtual affair. The top 10 finalists joined remotely to oversee the braai’ing of their boerewors by SACA chefs Kevin Gibbs and Adrian Vigus-Brown.