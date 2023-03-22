New ECD Centre in Riebeek Kasteel

17 March 2023 – Today we celebrate the opening of the New Rest Valley Creche in Riebeek Kasteel. Made possible through a strong partnership including Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB), Rotary Clubs of Newlands and Pinelands, Vuya Foundation, Africa Aweee, a private family trust, Stonehage Fleming Charitable Foundation, University Pre-Primary, Corobrik, FloorworX, Tile House and The MAAK.

When the Vuya Foundation was founded in 2009, the board had a clear vision of the importance of ECD’s in the lives of children. President Mercia Isaacs said, “We recognized that our biggest return on investment in South Africa is educating and nurturing our children, teaching them values and opening their minds to the ever-changing environment.”

Following the successful expansion and operating of the Oppie Koppie ECD outside Prince Alfred Hamlet the Foundation identified the need to develop an ECD facility in an impoverished area of New Rest Valley, Riebeek Kasteel. With the support of landowners, Swartland Municipality, Dez Jansen representing the Foundation and RC Pinelands says, “we approached RC Newlands to; source funding, work with building professionals, manage and deliver this worthy community project.”

This was a complex project says John Winship. “There were several funders providing R5.7-million and additional contributions were sourced from material suppliers and engineers. Working with the dynamic team of architects and project managers from The MAAK a beautiful, colourful and functional design was developed.”

The quality construction stands out as an “oasis” in the settlement. The facility’s three classrooms have capacity for eighty children and more than fifty are already registered. The building includes kitchen and administration facilities and accommodation for a caretaker.

Lead funder was Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages. Priscilla Urquhart, head of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability said: “We have supported Rotary Club Newlands with many projects. New Rest Valley, as an educational facility, is a “sweet spot” for us. Amongst our strategic objectives is the strong desire to uplift the communities in the areas where we operate and making a difference that matters.”

CCPB were also the lead funders of the Oppie Koppie ECD extension in Prince Alfred Hamlet and have collaborated and partnered with Rotary Club Newlands for the past 17 years on various projects across the greater Cape Town Metropole and outlying areas where a specific community need was identified to bring new hope for communities and building legacy for future generations.

Winship says “Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages’ enlightened approach to corporate social investment and funding structures has enabled our Club to complete many worthy projects. Without exception, these facilities add enormous value to their communities on an enduring basis.”

About Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages

Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB) is the local bottler and distributor of The Coca-Cola Company in the Western and Northern Cape. Products and brands include Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Stoney, Appletiser, Powerade, Bonaqua, PowerPlay and Monster Energy amongst others. CCPB has been operational for more than 80 years, having first opened for business in 1940. Their state-of-the-art bottling facility is based in Parow Industria, with six distribution centres and offices located around the CCPB region. For more information, visit www.peninsulabeverage.co.za and follow @CocaColaPenBev on social media to stay updated on company news.

Rotary Club of Newlands

Rotary Club of Newlands, have a seventeen-year track record of identifying the opportunities for sustainable, worthwhile, social infrastructure projects in the Western Cape. Now over 30 community build projects have been completed with R60 m raised by community minded corporates, trusts, foundations and individuals. This is the fifth ECD initiative executed by the club and the latest in a long line of impactful investments.

The MAAK – Project management and Architectural design

The MAAK is an award-winning spatial practice based in Cape Town, South Africa. Through our core focus of public buildings and ‘public space making’ we are deeply engaged with what it means to be public and how this influences our everyday. It is in this arena that we feel our expertise and interests can manifest with the largest possible positive social impact.