New Patient Transport Vehicle for the Loeriesfontein Community

Loeriesfontein community members, health officials and other key stakeholder groups gathered at the handover of a much-needed patient transport vehicle, late last month. The patient transporter will boost the local healthcare system, as it will facilitate transportation to Loeriesfontein community members to access medical services and care.

“The new vehicle has been of great value to us because it allows patients to travel to and from the health facility quicker, waiting periods are shortened and community members get to save money. It is especially beneficial for the elderly, pregnant women, and mothers with small children. We are very grateful for the bus, as it contributes to the optimal delivery of patient care,” said Annie Opperman, Nursing Sister at the CHC.

Funded by Loeriesfontein and Khobab Wind Farms, the occasion saw the Department of Health, represented by the Namaqua District Health Manager, Mr Daniel Grootboom and Acting EMS District Manager, Mr Ayabonga Somi, gather to celebrate the delivery of the EMS Patient Transport Vehicle (PTV).

“At present, the CHC is the only healthcare facility in the community, and it is located a distance away from its residents. People, especially the elderly, are unable to walk the distance to receive healthcare services, which is one of the reasons why it was decided to provide this support,” concluded Vanessa Fredericks, Economic Development Manager for Khobab and Loeriesfontein Wind Farms.

This support will benefit the 2 700 community members by providing access to the necessary and appropriate access to healthcare. As a result, the health of the community will be improved, the life expectancy of community members will increase, and chronic conditions can be detected and treated earlier.

