New Programme inspires young girls

As a way to empower young girls and ensure they achieve their full potential, a new ‘Lead Like A Girl’ programme has been launched within communities along the West Coast. Thirteen young girls, in Hopefield , are participating in this eight-month developmental programme, which kicked off in April this year.

With funding from Umoya Wind Farm, this initiative is aimed at recognising the importance of mental, physical, social, and educational development in adolescent girls, aged 10-19.

“As a result of poor education outcomes, most adolescents attend school but are not necessarily learning what they need to be successful in life and contribute positively to society. Investing in adolescent girls and young women is, therefore, a priority, for the girls themselves, as well as for the future of the country,” said Veronique Isaacs, Community Operations Manager for Umoya Energy Wind farm.

As part of the programme, which is being implemented in collaboration with Africa’s Got Game, in-person workshops, practical exercises, coaching sessions, as well as continuous mentorship and coaching are being offered.

Participants were asked how the programme helped them tackle their daily challenges. Here is what one participant had to say: “My experience in this programme has taught me to stand up for myself and not be afraid to speak up about life’s difficulties. I am excited to discover what more this programme has to offer and to learn more about myself.”

It is of course not surprising that the group of girls are all excited about the event planned for the conclusion of the programme in December 2022, considering that it’ll be an elegant high tea fit for each of the young queens that have successfully made it through the course.

