New report: seismic shift needed in South Africa’s education system to break the cycle of poverty and inequality

JOHANNESBURG – A “seismic shift” in the education system is required to break the cycle of poverty and inequality in South Africa, says Oppenheimer Memorial Trust (OMT) chief executive Tracey Webster.

“South Africa is well aware of the issues that persist in the education system and has the skills and resources to address them, but that requires genuine collaboration between leaders in civil society, academia, philanthropy, the private sector and government to ensure every person has access to quality education at every phase of their journey,” Webster said on Tuesday 12 September 2023 as the charitable trust launched its Education Research Report.

The South African education system needs changes at every level, starting with early childhood development (ECD) and running through to higher education research and development, OMT’s research shows. It lists possible solutions to challenges at ECD, school and tertiary level.

“South Africa has the highest Gini coefficient, making ours the most unequal society in the world. This is entrenched in our education system, where unequal access to quality education lies at the heart of the country’s extreme and persistent levels of inequality,” says Webster.

The Education Research Report summarises two years of extensive research into how the trust can contribute to solving significant challenges plaguing the education system. It unpacks opportunities to support a sustainable ECD ecosystem and identifies multiple pathways that will unlock significant and scaleable improvements in foundation phase teaching. It also provides research-based support for the trust’s continued funding of postgraduate scholarships at master’s, doctoral, postdoctoral and sabbatical level, as well as its new honours programme in partnership with Sol Plaatje University to bridge an important gap.

OMT researchers reviewed 66 pieces of academic literature and other information, assessed 67 survey responses from non-governmental organisations across the three tiers of education – ECD, basic education and higher education – and held 71 interviews with sector experts. The full report can be downloaded at https://www.omt.org.za/research-reports.

About the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust

Investing in individuals to realise their full potential through education has always been at the heart of the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust (OMT). Established in 1958 by Harry Oppenheimer as an endowment trust to honour the memory of his father, Sir Ernest Oppenheimer, OMT strives to remain relevant to the current context. With this in mind, the trust has recently undergone a strategic shift to better serve the sectors they support, namely education, social justice and arts and culture.

https://www.omt.org.za/

