New research reveals the countries that have increased their car production since the pandemic – South Africa ranks 7th. GoShorty.
View the research in full here: https://goshorty.co.uk/blog/motoring-production-capitals/
The countries with the highest increases in car production:
|Rank
|Country
|Cars Produced
|Commercial Vehicles Produced
|Total Produced
(2021)
|% change variation
2020/2021
|1
|Argentina
|184,106
|250,647
|434,753
|69%
|2
|Indonesia
|889,756
|232,211
|1,121,967
|63%
|3
|India
|3,631,095
|768,017
|4,399,112
|30%
|4
|Kazakhstan
|80,679
|11,738
|92,417
|24%
|5
|Morocco
|338,339
|64,668
|403,007
|23%
|6
|Thailand
|594,690
|1,091,015
|1,685,705
|18%
|7
|South Africa
|239,267
|259,820
|499,087
|12%
|7
|Brazil
|1,707,851
|540,402
|2,248,253
|12%
|9
|Portugal
|229,221
|60,733
|289,954
|10%
|10
|Austria
|124,700
|12,000
|136,700
|9%