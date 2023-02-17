SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
17
Feb

Countries that have increased their car production since the pandemic

New research reveals the countries that have increased their car production since the pandemic – South Africa ranks 7th. GoShorty.

View the research in full here: https://goshorty.co.uk/blog/motoring-production-capitals/

The countries with the highest increases in car production:

Rank Country Cars Produced Commercial Vehicles Produced Total Produced
(2021)		 % change variation
2020/2021
1 Argentina 184,106 250,647 434,753 69%
2 Indonesia 889,756 232,211 1,121,967 63%
3 India 3,631,095 768,017 4,399,112 30%
4 Kazakhstan 80,679 11,738 92,417 24%
5 Morocco 338,339 64,668 403,007 23%
6 Thailand 594,690 1,091,015 1,685,705 18%
7 South Africa 239,267 259,820 499,087 12%
7 Brazil 1,707,851 540,402 2,248,253 12%
9 Portugal 229,221 60,733 289,954 10%
10 Austria 124,700 12,000 136,700 9%

