New school uniforms and education support programmes for local learners

March 23 Vryburg, North West Province

In support of education and empowering young people to reach their full potential, 100 learners from Colinda Primary School, in Colridge, Vryburg, have received a donation of school uniforms.

Funded by Waterloo Solar, this donation of the uniforms and bags is part of the project company’s ongoing efforts to support this school, which has a large number of children who come from low-income households.

The school is also a beneficiary of two of Waterloo Solar’s education programmes, the Grade 4 Covid Literacy Backlogs programme, and the Kganya Youth Development Teen-Coaching programme for Grade 7s. These programmes aim to bridge the literacy gap caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and provide critical support to teenagers as they navigate the challenges of adolescence.

“We are thrilled to be able to support the learners of Colinda Primary and believe that our support and contribution will bring about a brighter future for the community,” said Claire Phutieagae, Community Liaison Officer for Waterloo Solar.

She added, “We are guided by the belief that access to education is a fundamental right, and we are committed to ensuring that all children have the resources they need to succeed in school.”

The donation of school uniforms and bags will not only provide essential resources for the learners but will also help to alleviate some of the financial burdens on families struggling to make ends meet.

