Oasis Haven urges meaningful action this Mandela Day

Every year on 18 July, on Mandela Day, South Africans honour the legacy of former president and human rights champion Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela by dedicating at least 67 minutes to making a positive difference. While some critics suggest the day has become more symbolic than effective in making a change, Johannesburg-based Child and Youth Care Centre Oasis Haven believes Mandela Day still holds powerful potential – if efforts are aligned with real needs.

“Often, there’s a gap between what non-profits truly need and what people choose to give,” says Qondani Tshuma, Fundraiser at Oasis Haven. “For example, many people want to donate products or services, which can be enormously helpful if these match an NPO’s needs. But generally the most needed support is financial. NPOs’ biggest expenses tend to be operational. For example, for us that means paying the dedicated staff who look after the children in our care, covering school fees and transport costs for children, and paying for our utilities bills every month. Unfortunately, these are the same things we struggle most with when it comes to securing funding. When it comes to giving, I’d encourage individuals and organisations to start by listening, considering the skills and resources they already have, and aiming to build long-term relationships with causes they care about. Only then should they look at picking projects or initiatives that resonate with their values.”

Meeting real needs through thoughtful giving

Tshuma explains that while once-off activities like painting walls can make teams feel good, the most meaningful change happens when people engage more intentionally. “Sometimes the best thing you can offer isn’t a paintbrush, but your professional expertise, your financial support, or your ongoing partnership,” he adds. “Lasting change begins when we align our giving with what really helps the organisations and causes we care about.”

For Oasis Haven, meaningful support translates into helping them continue their mission of providing “Safety for Today, Hope for Tomorrow” to orphaned and vulnerable children. Now in its 25th year, the organisation runs two family-style homes in Robin Hills, Johannesburg, where children receive trauma-informed care, education, therapy, and unconditional love.

Four ways to support Oasis Haven this Mandela Day

This year, Oasis Haven is inviting the public to partner with them in the following ways:

Sponsor a child’s education

Help raise the R100,000 to cover school fees for 11 special children with additional needs. Keep the lights on

Contribute to utility and operational costs so more resources can be directed to education, therapy, and healthcare. Donate from the needs list

Support daily essentials such as food, clothing, transport, and medical care. Refresh the girls’ play area

Help repaint the jungle gym and playhouse to give the girls a joyful, updated space to enjoy.

Those interested can also register for a guided tour of the boys’ and girls’ homes, which offers an opportunity to meet the team and see firsthand how donations are used. (Please note: due to child protection regulations, children will not be present during the tour.)

A call to go beyond 67 minutes

Tshuma encourages companies to make their Mandela Day contributions count for more than just one day. “Some of our most treasured supporters started by helping us for just 67 minutes, and ended up walking the road with us for years. When you choose a cause that aligns with your team’s values, it becomes more than a once-off CSR exercise. It becomes part of your purpose,” he says.

To get involved this Mandela Day, contact Oasis Haven qondani@oasishaven.org, or visit www.oasishaven.org.

About Oasis Haven

Oasis Haven is a registered Child and Youth Care Centre with two family homes in Robin Hills, Johannesburg, with capacity for 10 children in each home. But we are more than that – we are a big, loving, messy family made up of children, house parents, staff, volunteers, donors and the community we live and work in. Our vision is for every vulnerable child to be in a loving, forever family. Our mission is to break the cycle of vulnerable children by loving them as our own and working to provide family through adoption or in our Family Homes. We focus on quality care, education and therapy, rooted in faith.