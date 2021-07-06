On the Spot Internship for Student Who Wants to Make a Change

“You aren’t really speaking to my generation – the future entrepreneurs”, were the wise words from a South African marketing student, Tshegofatso Motjuwadi during The Gathering, a weekly internal Yoco event for employees to stay connected.

Tshegofatso kick-started a #ThisIsNotAnAd series on his Instagram page to speak to businesses and brands that he believes are making an impact. Due to his views on Yoco’s authenticity and tangible impact, he featured the brand in his second episode earlier this year.

Katlego Maphai, Yoco’s Chief Executive Officer, came across his post and was amazed at the insights and in-depth understanding he had about the industry and the Yoco brand, especially as an outsider.

As a result, Tshegofatso was invited to speak at Yoco’s team event on Thursday 24 June 2021. He was offered the chance to provide his honest feedback and what Yoco is missing which resulted in him being offered a paid internship on the spot to help Yoco solve this challenge.

“As a financial platform for small business, we strongly believe in enabling and empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive and to do that, we need to understand where we need to improve,” added Katlego Maphai, Yoco’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We are excited to work with Tshegofatso so that we can learn and grow from this direct relationship, and solve this challenge together. By removing barriers and opening up more possibilities for entrepreneurs to thrive, we believe that economic prosperity for all will follow, and thanks to determined and inspiring people like Tshegofatso we can play a huge part in making this possible,” concludes Maphai.