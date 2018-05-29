Only in SA, a boerewors competition!

SA’s battle of the boerewors is back

Entries for the 2018 Championship Boerewors competition are now open. With a new competition structure in place, it is now even more accessible for those with a special recipe for traditional boerewors up their sleeves.

Boerewors enthusiasts who believe that their recipe has what it takes are invited to enter before Friday, 29 June 2018 to stand a chance of being crowned the 2018 champion.

The culinary experts at the South African Chefs Association (SACA) will once again oversee the judging process. All entries will go through a validation process to ensure that recipes adhere to the guidelines for making truly traditional boerewors. Once validated, paper judging will commence and the Top 30 recipes will be selected.

Judging food competitions is no easy task, but the judges from SACA have been involved with the Championship Boerewors competition for so many years and, combined with their culinary expertise, can spot an exceptional traditional boerewors recipe from a mile away.

During a rigorous judging and tasting process, the Top 10 recipes will be selected. These finalists will be required to showcase their boerewors-making skills at the finale on Wednesday, 29 August before the winner of the 2018 Championship Boerewors competition is revealed.

Prizes are up for grabs from sponsors Coca-Cola, Wellington’s and Toyota, with the grand prize being a Toyota Hilux DC 2.8 GD-6 Raider worth over R516 000.

Shoprite and Checkers are proud of the country’s boerewors tradition and celebrate it by hosting the annual Championship Boerewors competition. For the past 25 years, these two supermarket chains have embarked on a nationwide search for South Africa’s very best boerewors – creating a legacy of quality, taste and trust.

Entry details and more information about the competition can be found at www.championshipboerewors.co.za