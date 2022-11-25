Operation Ku-shubile – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

Cleanliness is next to Godliness. That’s a statement! Living in a conjunctive and fresh environment is healthy and good for mental health, free from air pollution, filth, litter, dumping and smell.

Recently, the Community of Tshepisong Phase 7 in Roodepoort rolled -up their sleeves, got their hands dirty and cleaned the streets. Chairperson of the Youth Desk at Kagiso Police Station Thato Glen Malele came up with a cleaning initiative called Operation Ku-shubile – a 3-day campaign from 26 to 29 Thursday September 2022.

Malele’s aim was to mobilise the community to take pride in their neighbourhood and clean up. He was appalled by rotting animal bodies lying around in open spaces where children play, the bad smell of dead rats and random dumping everywhere as there are no parks. Robberies and petty theft too were a problem, particularly for young children

So, Malele came up with the campaign of cleaning the streets and opening the fields by asking the community to work together to clean and stop the ongoing robberies happening in the community.

First, he started going door to door asking for a minimum of R10. Much to his surprise each house donated the money so they could hire grass machines to cut at a cost of about R150 including petrol and other equipment.

The unemployed, disheartened youth participated in the cleaning campaign, some from rehabs and those that don’t have anything that keeps them busy. Again trying to stop them from standing at foreign Spaza Shops where most robberies occur.

As a Chairperson of Youth Desk at Kagiso Police Station Thato Glen Malele said, “I love seeing Youth being active with different skills. We should acknowledge that in our country there are not enough jobs and some of these young people are from rehabs and then they come back into the community where they used to commit crime, so through this initiative, we keep them busy”.

This is a going project and we are asking for stakeholders to come on board to help with equipment and support.

Contact details Thabo Motlhabi <lebogangmadolo@gmail.com>