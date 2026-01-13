Opportunities open up for logistics entrepreneurs at Coca-Cola Beverages SA

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) has launched a call for expression of interest for 100 qualified distribution entrepreneurs to partner with the company in delivering iconic Coca-Cola products to the market. “We are seeking dynamic and driven entrepreneurs who have the potential to successfully partner with CCBSA as Strategic Distributors in the areas where we are located and do business,” said CCBSA’s Country Lead, Traditional Trade, Kooglan Naidu.

The successful entrepreneurs will be responsible for independently managing a warehouse and distribution operation of Coca-Cola products within a designated area. Strategic Distribution opportunities are available in Gauteng, Limpopo, Free State (Bloemfontein), Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, KZN.

“Candidates must have experience as an entrepreneur, live in the area of operation and have insights into the community. They should have good product and industry knowledge and be proficient in articulated truck operation,” said Naidu.

Successful candidates will have their own fleet consisting of a minimum of five delivery trucks and own or have access to a minimum available warehouse space of 1000m2.

Interested candidates should email: https://ccba.erecruit.co/candidateapp/Jobs/View/CCB260102-1 and include their area in the subject line.

The closing date for applications is 16 January 2026.