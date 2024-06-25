SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
26
Jun

Oprah school graduate: Doctor (cum laude) from KZN

,

“I’ve been to 22 graduations for all my daughter-girls who came from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa to colleges and universities across the United States,” Winfrey wrote on Instagram. “This one was extra special. Daughter-girl Bongeka first graduated summa cum laude at Spelman, then she got her master’s degree at Oxford, and this weekend she received her hard-earned Doctor of Medicine from Stanford University.”

Winfrey added that “one of the great joys” of her life was to see the newly-minted Dr. Zuma walk across that stage.

“Knowing where she’s come from, a small community in KwaZulu-Natal, and how strongly she believed in becoming a doctor,” the media mogul continued. “She never gave up, and with a support team of good friends, fellow OWLAG sisters and professors, we all celebrated her achievement with great pride. Congratulations, Dr. Zuma. Well done! Well done!”

Related Posts

June 26, 2024

“We are not as fit as we should be,” Vitality launches cardiorespiratory fitness research and a one-tap, first-of-its-kind fitness platform

0
June 26, 2024

Cum Laude Pass for HRH Princess Eurika Mogane, representing Mpumalanga at the University of Cambridge

0
June 26, 2024

A rural revolution: youths transforming their communities

0