Oprah school graduate: Doctor (cum laude) from KZN

“I’ve been to 22 graduations for all my daughter-girls who came from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa to colleges and universities across the United States,” Winfrey wrote on Instagram. “This one was extra special. Daughter-girl Bongeka first graduated summa cum laude at Spelman, then she got her master’s degree at Oxford, and this weekend she received her hard-earned Doctor of Medicine from Stanford University.”

Winfrey added that “one of the great joys” of her life was to see the newly-minted Dr. Zuma walk across that stage.

“Knowing where she’s come from, a small community in KwaZulu-Natal, and how strongly she believed in becoming a doctor,” the media mogul continued. “She never gave up, and with a support team of good friends, fellow OWLAG sisters and professors, we all celebrated her achievement with great pride. Congratulations, Dr. Zuma. Well done! Well done!”