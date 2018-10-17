Organic Waste not Wasted for Long

CORONA FACILITY WILL RE-SHAPE THE WASTE LANDSCAPE

“Waste is a resource in the wrong place” – Eddie Hanekom, Director of Waste Management, Dept. of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.

In the Western Cape, at least 37% of waste is organic material – this is waste from food, garden clippings, plant-based materials and degradable carbon, like paper and cardboard. Until recently, most of this waste has ended up with all the other garbage on the (already overflowing) landfills, causing severe financial, social and environmental strain on its surrounding areas and municipalities.

Luckily, Reliance Compost saw this both as a challenge and an opportunity to save organic waste from the dumps and to give it a new purpose through up-cycling. Reliance is the leading certified organic compost provider in South Africa and has been creating organic compost from garden waste for decades. The shift from garden waste to all organic waste was imminent and led to Reliance’s brand new initiative – Introducing the Corona Organic Waste Processing Operations, situated at the Corona farm off the R312 between Durbanville and Paarl in the Western Cape.

The Corona Organic Waste Processing Operations processes organic waste from waste generators in the food processing field, from soft drinks, wine, juice, fresh produce markets, large corporate kitchens, shopping malls, supermarkets, bakeries, abattoirs, agriculture, yes just about every business you can imagine. These wastes are then transformed into a specialised compost product for the rehabilitation of soil; different to the pre-existing Reliance compost already on the market, as it will not be certified for organic use, due to the inputs, but in all other aspects as good for the environment.

Not only will Reliance be giving new purpose to this organic waste, but they will be playing a massive role in saving landfill space and reducing greenhouse gasses. To date Reliance has off-set over 1 million tons of carbon emissions. These carbon credits are sold to companies who want to off-set their carbon footprints. Income from the credits is used for social upliftment projects. The new facility is also creating much-needed new jobs. It’s a laundry list of good ideas by a forward-thinking company.

Reliance Compost is a firm believer that living soils, alive with microbial activity and rich in organic matter, can feed plants that can in turn feed people and animals. It’s no surprise that most of this eco-conscious company’s income is ploughed back into communities to create more sustainable environments. Green Point Urban Park, Company’s Gardens, Parliament gardens and numerous community food gardens, which includes, Hangberg Pre-Primary, Streetscapes and The Athlone School for The Blind benefit from the rich soil of Reliance.

Both the Western Cape Government and Cape Town city are on board with Reliance’s mission of ZERO organic waste to landfill. The Western Cape Government even established an official ban on all organic waste to landfill by 2027, of which 50% is targeted by 2022. With the Corona Organic Waste Processing Operations it is now possible to reach these targets in 2018 !

Reliance is launching a similar recycling facility in Port Elizabeth, in collaboration with EnviroServ Waste Management.