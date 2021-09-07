Organics Composting Projects at School Feeding Programs

A local school in Gauteng, Bosmont Primary School, recently partnered with Bokashi Bran (Pty) Ltd, a member of The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa (ORASA), to start a composting project at the school. The school is part of the Basic Education Department’s feeding project, where children rely on the school for two meals a day.

Bokashi Bran sponsored the school two drums for food waste collection, Bokashi Bran® for treating the food waste, and a compost box to make composting easy and look good at the same time. The aim of the project was to divert all their food waste from the landfill and grow vegetables for the school to use in their feeding programme – the perfect circular economy. The project has been a huge success and will soon be rolled out in other schools that are part of the Basic Education Department’s feeding project.

The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa (ORASA) is an industry body representing the organic waste recycling industry. Their mission is to promote and expand the organics recycling market, support their members and champion the recycling of all organics through different mechanisms in South Africa. As this project has shown such tremendous value in such a short time, ORASA will support Bokashi Bran with the assistance of donating drums, bokashi and compost bins to all feeding project schools coming on board in the future.

