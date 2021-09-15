WHAT’S KALAHARI SALT DOING IN THE USA?

ORYX DESERT SALT BRINGING THE HEART OF THE KALAHARI TO WHOLE FOODS, USA

After many years of growing the brand locally and internationally, in October 2021, Oryx Desert Salt will be one of the few South African brands to land on Whole Foods Market shelves in the USA. Whole Foods specialises in organic food that’s been sustainably produced and chooses their suppliers carefully. Their customers are conscious buyers who make purchases based on quality and ethics.

Oryx Desert Salt is sourced within the remote, pristine, unpolluted Kalahari Desert. Deep within the desert, lies a vast saltpan where crystal salt is harvested from underground streams running through ancient Dwyka rock formations thought to be 280-300 million years old, and then naturally sun-dried under the hot Kalahari sun. The result is 100% pure, naturally organic salt.

Because Oryx Desert Salt is free of preservatives, additives and is unprocessed, it retains all its valuable minerals and micro-nutrients, making it a nutritious wholefood. Oryx Desert Salt has a fuller yet softer taste due to all the essential minerals and trace elements that exist naturally in salt, including magnesium, zinc and potassium. It’s subtle yet distinctive flavour-profile means less salt is needed for a more enriched taste.

Chefs love using it, they taste the difference!

“No dish at Restaurant Jan is complete without a pinch of Oryx Desert Salt.” – Jan Hendrik, South Africa’s first Michelin-star chef

“I use Oryx Desert Salt in my kitchen every single day and use it for various salt events and salt education in South Africa and globally. It is an amazing mineral, very rich, I love the flavour profile” Craig Cormack – The Salt Chef – Salt Restaurant

Oryx Desert Salt is sustainable, coming from an ever-renewable and self-replenishing source in the Kalahari. Refillable glass bottles with long-lasting ceramic grinder heads (so no plastic particles are ground into food!) means customers can refill their grinders over and over by buying value-for-money refill boxes. Refill. Re-use. Real value. Saves the earth and saves money, too.

Oryx Desert Salt is incredibly grateful to its local customers and partners who helped create and grow the brand, opening up this expansion into Whole Foods Market. All those customers who choose to buy Oryx Desert Salt, all the restaurants that choose to put Oryx on their tables, continue to help build a proudly South African business with an international footprint.

Look for the iconic Oryx horns in stores. South African customers can find Oryx Desert Salt in premium Woolworths stores, Cape Union Mart, selected Pick ‘n Pay stores, Dischem and Spar as well as most health shops and deli’s countrywide.

Also available in Namibia, Botswana, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Germany, UK, Taiwan, Nigeria & USA.