Our Land
South of the Sphinx, stands our sacred land
a home to people who reﬂect Earth’s sand
two oceans keep ancient mysteries in its bed
of our ancestors, and the mountain resembling a lion’s head
Written by time’s hand
united we shall stand
for our father took a walk, long and slow
to bring us the gift of a rainbow
In the valley of the kings of old
there is a city of gold
humming the great story
of the land in the south rising to glory
Sounding the call of our people to come together
with hearts as light as a feather
the Sun promises to rise upon the golden sand
in South Africa, our land
by Revaan Raghununan