27
Jul

Our Land

Our Land

South of the Sphinx, stands our sacred land

a home to people who reﬂect Earth’s sand

two oceans keep ancient mysteries in its bed

of our ancestors, and the mountain resembling a lion’s head

 

Written by time’s hand

united we shall stand

for our father took a walk, long and slow

to bring us the gift of a rainbow

 

In the valley of the kings of old

there is a city of gold

humming the great story

of the land in the south rising to glory

 

Sounding the call of our people to come together

with hearts as light as a feather

the Sun promises to rise upon the golden sand

in South Africa, our land

 

by Revaan Raghununan

