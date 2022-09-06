Our President addresses Business Unity South Africa Anything new?

Thank you for this opportunity to engage once again with the leadership and membership of Business Unity South Africa.

As government, we always appreciate the direct, considered and constructive approach that BUSA takes in responding to the challenges facing our country.

We know what we have to do.

We have to revitalise growth, create jobs, enable businesses of all sizes to flourish, fix our economic and social infrastructure, tackle corruption and crime, provide social support to the vulnerable, and improve governance throughout the country.

We are also clear that we need to work together – as business and government, as social partners and as a society – to undertake these vital tasks.

We need to:

Firstly, stabilise the country’s energy supply.

Secondly, ensure an effective and sustainable supply of water.

Thirdly, fix our rail and port infrastructure to realise the full export potential of our economy.

Fourthly, unlock investment in infrastructure.

Fifthly, combat crime and corruption, and,

Finally, I would add, improve the functioning of municipalities.

In the area of energy, we are already working together on aspects of the actions that I announced in July to stabilise our electricity supply and end load shedding. These actions aim to improve the performance of Eskom’s existing power stations, accelerate the procurement of new generation capacity, increase private investment in generation and enable businesses and households to invest in rooftop solar. Since the announcement in July, additional generation units at Eskom have been returned to service, reducing the risk of load shedding. Eskom is finalising agreements for its land lease programme, unlocking 1,800 MW of new generation capacity in the first phase. Detailed work is underway to finalise a sustainable solution to Eskom’s debt by October 2022. Over 500 MW of private renewable power generation projects have been registered to date, with a pipeline of over 6,000 MW of projects at various stages of development. In the water sector we will strengthen governance and increase investment in infrastructure to ensure a sustainable supply of quality water. As a result of the turnaround plan for water use licenses supported by Operation Vulindlela, the backlog of water use license applications was cleared by the end of June 2022. The Department of Water and Sanitation is on track to meet its target of processing 80% of all applications within 90 days. We have prioritised the establishment of a National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency to undertake the building, operation, financing and maintenance of national water resources assets

The return of our rail and port operations to full capability is essential for the recovery and future growth of our economy. We are addressing both policy and operational issues. The Economic Regulation of Transport Bill, once finalised, will provide for open and nondiscriminatory third-party access to the rail network and the establishment of a Transport Economic Regulator. In the interim, proposals are due from private operators for 16 slots made available by Transnet on the Durban-City Deep and Pretoria-East London lines. We are seeing improvements with respect to the security of our rail lines.

The network industries, together with the recent auction of high-demand spectrum, will contribute to a significant increase in infrastructure investment by the private sector, by SOEs and by government. This year’s Budget outlined a 30 per cent increase in spending on public infrastructure. This represents an increase from R627 billion over the past three years to R812 billion over the next three years.

Our economy cannot grow, and the circumstances of our people cannot improve in a situation of lawlessness and instability. A new National Director of Public Prosecutions was appointed in 2018 through a transparent public consultation process, bringing much needed stability to the NPA. We established the Investigating Directorate in the NPA to work on high profile complex cases of corruption and fraud. We established the SIU Special Tribunal, which has shown its value in recouping monies stolen from state coffers. Earlier this week, I announced appointments to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, which will oversee government’s anti-corruption strategy and our implementation of the recommendations of the Zondo Commission.

I have said on a number of occasions that economic growth cannot be realised without strong and capable local government. Local government is the most important sphere of government for businesses and for the citizens of the country. The reality is that municipal administrations are in disarray. We have not succeeded in building stable well-functioning and financially sustainable administrations, and political interference in the administration has led to the loss of good managers and technical skills. We have introduced the District Development Model to provide for a more integrated and coordinated approach to local planning, local economic development and service provision. We are pursuing measures to attract much-needed skills into the country. With the support of Operation Vulindlela, the Revised Critical Skills List was published for the first time since 2014 to reflect current skills shortages in the economy.

In Conclusion

We know we must resolve our energy crisis; implement growth-enhancing measures and create more jobs; clear bottlenecks to growth and obstacles to progress; resolve urgent issues of safety and security, and resolve service provision challenges that affect all businesses.

To do so, we must not only agree on a mechanism for collaboration between government and business, but we must also finalise the ‘Framework for a Social Compact in South Africa’.

The foundation of the social compact is a recommitment from all social partners to the accelerated implementation of the Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plan.

Let us start now. Let us get to work.

And let us leave no-one behind.

The original speech was 2260 words. I have summarized it to include what I think were the critical points – Steuart Pennington

https://www.busa.org.za/keynote-address-by-president-cyril-ramaphosa-at-the-business- unity-south-africa-busa-agm/