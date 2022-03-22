SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
22
Mar

Outsourcing Firm Launches New South African Venture with Cape Town’s Mitchells Plain Set to See New Jobs

A respected South African outsourcing firm has announced its entry into the country’s domestic market in a move which will create up to 1,000 new jobs in local communities.

Sigma Connected, which offers white label’ customer contact centre services, has launched Sigma Connected South Africa with a focus on solely serving the country’s domestic clients.

 Led by newly appointed Managing Director David Neale, the new venture will support businesses in the telecommunications, retail, insurance, financial services, government and logistics industries.

The launch of the new business will see the opening of a new headquarters in the Cape Town suburb of Woodstock, and a state-of-the-art contact centre in the Cape Flats, Mitchells Plain – a move which will see Sigma becoming the first Global Business Services (GBS) operation in Western Cape to provide contact centre solutions from Mitchells Plain.

