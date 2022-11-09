Outstanding South African Women Scientists Recognised

Johannesburg, 7 November 2022 – Six outstanding South African women scientists were recognised for their contributions to science at this year’s L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science National Awards ceremony held in Johannesburg on 3 November 2022. As part of this recognition, each woman received a generous grant in support of their PHD or postdoctoral studies.

This year’s recipients, Dr Thilona Arumugam, Dr René Booysen, Boitumelo Mabakachaba, Dr Farzahna Mohamed, Dr Asanda Mtintsilana and Jessica Thibaud, join a long list of women scientists honoured by L’Oréal and UNESCO every year.

The Fondation L’Oréal and UNESCO have worked together for more than 20 years to help empower more women scientists to achieve scientific excellence and participate equally in solving the great challenges facing humanity. To date, they have awarded more than 100 laureates, five of whom have gone on to win Nobel Prizes.

L’Oréal South Africa Country Manager, Serge Sacre, says women scientists are leading ground-breaking research across the world, but despite their remarkable discoveries, they only represent 33,3 % of researchers globally*, and their work rarely gains the recognition it deserves. “Less than 4 % of Nobel Prizes for science have been awarded to women and they hold disproportionately few senior positions in science, worldwide.”

In fact, many of the inventions the world takes for granted today can be attributed to the work done by women. Just a few of their invaluable inventions include the world’s first computer algorithm, the electric refrigerator, bullet-proof fibre, the life raft, the circular saw, the medical syringe, wireless transmission technology and the world’s first word processor.

The L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science international programme functions at multiple levels to reach women at all stages of their scientific careers and support them in overcoming the obstacles that too often prevent women from reaching the heights they are capable of achieving. Through these awards, L’Oréal and UNESCO empower women scientists and inspire the next generation of young women to enter the field of science and collaborate to transform the world of science from within.

Sacre says the programme is underpinned by the understanding that the world needs science and science needs women. “Women have a vital role to play in science, which is why this programme is so significant. It encourages the vocations of girls in high school, supports women in research, and recognises excellence in a field where women are underrepresented.”

“We hope that others will join us in encouraging more women to fuel their determination to break through barriers, be courageous in fulfilling their purpose, and be bold in their efforts to become tomorrow’s leading scientists and innovators,” concludes Sacre.

*UNESCO Science Report: towards 2030 (2021)

