Over 23,600 Food Parcels Distributed by Afrika Tikkun, in Partnership With the Solidarity Fund

Never before has South Africa faced such a virulent adversary as the coronavirus. But with a huge amount of support from the Solidarity Fund, Afrika Tikkun has been able to feed over 23,600 vulnerable families in their communities.

The Solidarity Fund was created in response to helping SA communities through the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of health and humanitarian efforts. Via this Fund, organisations, companies and individuals are able to support these continued efforts from anywhere in the country.

Afrika Tikkun is one of only four organisations selected for substantial grant funding from the Solidarity Fund. This is in order to provide food security for vulnerable households in the immediate term while COVID-19 related restrictions are in place.

This grant funding has allowed Afrika Tikkun to implement the Neighbour to Neighbour Support Program – mobilising a community-level response to COVID-19 in the areas in which they operate by becoming food distribution centres whilst they are forced to stop business-as-usual operations due to the national lockdown.

Alef Meulenberg, incoming CEO of Afrika Tikkun says, “Supplying food and essentials to the most vulnerable in our communities is not a sustainable solution, but it is absolutely crucial right now as we all navigate an uncertain future. We have gained enormous support from the likes of the Solidarity Fund to kickstart the program, but with possible lockdown extensions still in play we need all the help we can get to continue this beneficial work”.

Thus far the program has brought together privates, other non-profit organisations, community-based structures and the general public, resulting in 30,000 food parcels being distributed in its first four weeks of operation; 23,666 of which have been financed by the Solidarity Fund alone.

Meulenberg expresses Afrika Tikkuns appreciation, “We could not have achieved this without the help of incredible affiliates such as the Solidarity Fund, Cans with Purpose, KFC Adds Hope, SA Harvest, Pick ‘n Pay Feed the Nation, as well as donations from the general public”. However, Meulenberg adds, “At this point no one is sure when restrictions will be lifted. With this in mind, we need to continue with the work we are doing and for that to happen we will need support throughout this crisis. We are calling on ALL South Africans to support the initiative”.

To donate visit the Neighbour to Neighbour Support Program website.

For more information on Afrika Tikkun and their initiatives call 011 325 5914, email info@afrikatikkun.org or visit www.afrikatikkun.org.