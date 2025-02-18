Overcoming logistical hurdles to feed vulnerable communities: A case study by SA Harvest, DSV, and CHEP unite to deliver surplus produce across the Eastern Cape

SA Harvest, the NPO that has delivered 80 million meals by rescuing 20 million tonnes of food since its inception in October 2019, has once again joined forces with leading logistics partners to tackle the challenge of delivering nutritious food to communities facing severe food insecurity. Through a collaboration with DSV, CHEP, and Habata Farm, a complex operation was orchestrated to transport surplus spanspek melons and butternut squash from Habata in Kirkwood to the Missionvale Care Centre near Gqeberha.

“Logistics lies at the heart of addressing food insecurity on a large scale,” says Ozzy Nel, COO at SA Harvest. “When immediate intervention is needed to rescue fresh, nutritious food in large volumes, we rely on seamless coordination to move produce quickly. The support from DSV and CHEP was instrumental in making sure a huge donation of fresh fruit and vegetables donated by Habata Farm did not go to waste.”

A complex supply chain success

Surplus produce : Habata Farm donated 18 bins of spanspek melons and butternut squash.

: Habata Farm donated 18 bins of spanspek melons and butternut squash. Transportation: DSV navigated the pickup and delivery during the busy Christmas period, ensuring the fresh produce arrived on time.

Bin rotation & equipment : OneFarm Share, in partnership with CHEP, sourced and delivered crucial rotating bins. CHEP generously provided its services free of charge, ensuring swift movement along the supply chain.

: OneFarm Share, in partnership with CHEP, sourced and delivered crucial rotating bins. CHEP generously provided its services free of charge, ensuring swift movement along the supply chain. Manual offloading: Without forklifts at the Missionvale Care Centre, volunteers formed a human chain under the sun, underlining the determination behind this logistical operation.

Feeding families, one delivery at a time

Upon arrival at the Missionvale Care Centre, the produce was distributed to families in Bethelsdorp, many of whom face daily food insecurity. This collaborative effort epitomises the power of operational precision and industry partnerships in bridging the gap between surplus food and communities in need.

Says Nel, “Over 6.5 million South Africans experience hunger daily while 10 million tonnes of food are wasted each year. Food rescue at a large scale is one of the solutions to addressing the enormous need in our country, but it requires collaboration at every level. When you see volunteers standing shoulder-to-shoulder to offload produce, you realise the immense power of cooperation.”

“At SA Harvest we are continuously expanding our impact by refining logistics, forging new partnerships, and streamlining processes to ensure surplus food travels where it’s most urgently needed.”

