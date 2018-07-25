Own a small business? Here’s an opportunity

Shoprite launches competition to boost small businesses

Small business owners with an annual turnover of less than R1 million are invited to enter the very first Shoprite Hustle competition before 22 September 2018.

“We know a thing or two about the daily hustle of doing business. To ensure we keep Shoprite’s promise of everyday low prices, we constantly have to innovate,” explains Willie Peters, General Manager: Marketing at Shoprite. “That’s why we have endless respect for the thousands of entrepreneurs and innovators who work tirelessly to pursue their passions and rise above their circumstances.”

To enter, simply visit https://hustle.shoprite.co.za/. A total of 36 winners (12 per month) will be selected over the next three months.

Each will receive a cash injection and marketing support valued at over R70 000, which includes:

R10 000 in cash

Radio airtime worth R50 000

A Thundafund profile, opening the door to raise even more funds for their business

A short video overview of their business

Digital media spend to promote both their business and Thundafund profile

Terms and conditions apply.