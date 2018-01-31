Oyster Box wins top Pearl

Hotel 41 ranked ‘Number 1 Hotel in the UK’ and The Oyster Box named ‘Number 1 Hotel in South Africa’ in 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

The No. 1 hotel accolades for Hotel 41 in the UK and The Oyster Box in South Africa are among 32 TripAdvisor awards secured by Red Carnation Hotels this year

24 January 2018 – The annual TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards have been announced, and four Red Carnation properties have received top honours in multiple categories. London sister properties Hotel 41 and The Milestone Hotel have been ranked Number 1 and Number 2 consecutively in the Top 25 Hotels – United Kingdom category, and The Oyster Box in Durban has been named Number 1 in the Top 25 Hotels – South Africa category.

The Egerton House Hotel in Knightsbridge was also ranked Number 1 in both the Europe and UK Top 25 Luxury Hotels categories. The Red Carnation Hotel Collection was honoured with 32 awards in total in 2018 (see a full list of accolades below).

TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award winners are based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide. This year, the awards celebrate hotel winners across 10 categories including; Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Best Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance, Family, All-Inclusive and Value for Money. The hallmarks of Travellers’ Choice hotel winners are remarkable service, value and quality.

The Red Carnation Hotel Collection continues to perform strongly in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards with top recognition year after year. This is the third year in a row The Oyster Box has been honoured as the Number 1 Hotel in South Africa, and the second consecutive year Hotel 41 has ranked Number 1 in the UK.

Situated in the heart of Central London overlooking the Royal Mews, Hotel 41’s five star credentials make it a fantastic choice for tourists looking to be swept up in London’s royal heritage. The intimate hideaway in the heart of London comprises of just 30 luxurious rooms, all of which are complemented by a personal butler and room service available 24 hours a day. The second consecutive win for the hotel further solidifies London as a tourist hotspot and must-visit location in the UK for the upcoming year.

Standing majestically on Umhlanga’s beachfront overlooking the Indian Ocean and the iconic lighthouse, The Oyster Box Hotel in Durban is considered a national treasure in South Africa. The hotel’s 86 luxurious rooms and suites are designed with timeless elegance, and the hotel’s numerous dining venues are an extraordinary experience in themselves. Guests can spend their days relaxing by the pristine pools or indulging at the award-winning Spa.

Jonathan Raggett, Managing Director of the Red Carnation Hotel Collection said:

“We are enormously proud to see so many of our hotels recognised in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. Year after year, the Red Carnation Hotel Collection continues to rank highly in the review driven accolades, and what an honour to see Hotel 41 and The Oyster Box recognised once again this year with Number 1 rankings.”

“The transparency of online guest reviews is something that benefits everyone and allows us to continuously evolve as a business and ensure the delivery of excellence at every stage of our guests’ experience. Our success in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards is a true recognition of the staff that go above and beyond to make every guests’ stay truly remarkable.”

Brooke Ferencsik, TripAdvisor senior director of communications commented:

“This year’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for Hotels recognise thousands of exceptional accommodations that received the highest marks for overall experience, including service, amenities and value, from travellers worldwide. The global TripAdvisor community informed this list of winners that will inspire and help travellers find the hotel that’s right for them as they plan and book their next amazing trip.”

