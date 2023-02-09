Pace Commerce and Entrepreneurship School of Specialisation in Soweto places 3rd at World ORT Young Entrepreneurship Programme

Johannesburg, 30 January 2023 – Grade 8’s from the Pace Commerce and Entrepreneurship School of Specialisation learners in Soweto stun at Worlds Young Entrepreneurship Programme by placing third amongst world contenders.

The programme, introduced by ORT SA and STET in 2022 in Jabulani, Soweto, aims to develop young entrepreneurs through makerism and coding and robotics skills provided by ORT SA. The Young Entrepreneurship Programme enables access to technologies such as 3D modeling and printing and laser cutting which is excellent for formulating ideas for business plans.

The World ORT Young Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) promotes business entrepreneurship, motivates students, and encourages collaboration. It is one of the key programmes run by ORT to help students transform their lives using 21st-century skills.

Teachers worldwide deliver a 30-week curriculum, providing students aged 14-16 with a thorough introduction to the world of innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. The programme curriculum is a blend of theoretical and practical activities aimed at developing students’ knowledge, skills, and understanding, encouraging creative thinking and practical creativity: the brief is for small teams of students to design a product that solves a social problem.

The entire course simulates the real-world process of developing an initial idea through market research, analysis of risks and opportunities, defining product specifications, selecting the optimum business model, designing a marketing strategy, manufacturing a product prototype, and, finally, the presentation of a business plan and sales pitch. The programme is a blend of theoretical and practical activities designed to develop students’ knowledge, skills, and understanding of topics such as business planning, marketing, prototyping, manufacturing, and programming.

The course ensures students are “innovation ready,” becoming prepared for a new professional environment in an evolving world.

End

For more information about ORT SA, please go to: https://www.ortsa.org.za/.

For further information and photographs, please get in touch with Jeanette Smith – ORT SA. Email: Jeanette@ortsa.org.za.

Notes for the editor:

ORT SA is a multi-faceted, award-winning non-profit organisation affiliated with World ORT. World ORT operated in over 30 countries worldwide and was established in 1880. ORT SA’s mission is to make people Employable and to create Employment Opportunities through:

· Quality education in mathematics, science, ICT, and technology

· Skills development and employment readiness

· Enterprise development for financial sustainability to emerging micro-enterprises and SMEs

ORT SA makes an impact on 13 out of 17 Sustainable Development Goals.