Payment of R225 Million in Transformation Funds will Provide Vital Support to Small-scale Growers

SA Canegrowers welcomes the recent disbursement of funding by the South African Sugar Association (SASA) flowing from the sugar industry’s commitment to transformation interventions under the rubric of SASA, as well as commitments under the Sugar Cane Value Chain Masterplan. More than R225 million was paid to small-scale growers at the end of January 2022.

The SASA transformation funding, of which canegrowers contribute 64%, was allocated across two grower support programmes:

  • R115,4 million was allocated to intervention one, which provides grant funding for black growers delivering under 1,800 tons of cane; and
  • R50,47 million was allocated to intervention two, which provides grant funding to black growers delivering above 1,800 tons of cane.

