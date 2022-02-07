Payment of R225 Million in Transformation Funds will Provide Vital Support to Small-scale Growers

SA Canegrowers welcomes the recent disbursement of funding by the South African Sugar Association (SASA) flowing from the sugar industry’s commitment to transformation interventions under the rubric of SASA, as well as commitments under the Sugar Cane Value Chain Masterplan. More than R225 million was paid to small-scale growers at the end of January 2022.

The SASA transformation funding, of which canegrowers contribute 64%, was allocated across two grower support programmes: