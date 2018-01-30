Pearson Giving Away Scholarships Worth R30 Million

Youth unemployment is a serious issue facing South Africa, with the latest figures estimating that almost 70% of young people under the age of 25 are currently unemployed. To help young South Africans overcome the struggle for job security, Pearson Institute of Higher Education is giving away scholarships to the value of R30 million. A whopping 500 deserving students will receive the scholarship with the aim of upskilling the next generation of South Africans.

“Many young people feel helpless, they feel that the fulfilling, rewarding career they want is out of their reach because they lack the relevant education needed to succeed. At Pearson we believe that a lack of finances should never limit the potential of the youth of South Africa,” explains Ebrahim Matthews, Managing Director at Pearson South Africa.

To date, Pearson South Africa has given away scholarships worth over R30 million to over a hundred students in the country.

“Our scholarships, offered to both current and prospective students, provides the best means to earn a qualification that helps them write their own success story. It is essential that the youth of South Africa are given the necessary skills needed to be real-world ready and make a success of their lives,” says Matthews.