Phase 2 launch of groundbreaking Maths & Science Enrichment Initiative in John Taolo Gaetsewe District

In a collaboration between the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Department of Education and Kathu Solar Park, a Maths and Science initiative is set to revolutionize learning across 50 community schools.

A comprehensive Mathematics and Physical Science support programme, aligned with the CAPS curriculum, is currently underway in the Kathu/Kuruman area, set to benefit approximately 42,000 learners.

Following the successful launch of this high impact Maths and Science programme in May 2023, the second phase of the programme commenced at the end of last year. The official launch event, held on October 12 and 13, 2023, at Batlharos Library in Kuruman, included the distribution of ICT (Information Communication Technology) equipment, and training on the usage of the HeyMath software to representatives of the schools involved.

The programme involves the provision of essential hardware for each school, including a total of 100 laptops and 100 projectors, equipped with HeyMath and HeyScience software and apps. Its primary objectives are to deepen educators’ content knowledge and enhance their ICT skills.

Focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), the programme aims to increase learner participation in mathematics, improve student outcomes, elevate the quality of mathematics results, and provide monitoring and support for educators.

The positive reception from the educators during the training has underscored this programme’s potential to improve subject offerings in schools and significantly benefit learners in the district.

Cheryl Persensie, Economic Development Manager for Kathu Solar Park, expressed, “The impact of the programme will be meticulously monitored, analyzing learner progress from the respective schools and the Department of Education. These outcomes, aligned with the priorities of the Department of Education, will guide and inform future support initiatives, as was done during the first phase of this high-impact STEM school intervention.”

The John Taolo Gaetsewe District encompasses 172 schools; hence this intervention will be able to meaningfully contribute its support to over 20% of schools across communities in this region.

The District has already identified a need for more schools to receive assistance in improving mathematics outcomes, expressing a desire to include additional schools to drive positive shifts in performance.

About the Programmes:

The programmes have been developed by the University of Cambridge and built on the foundation of the proven Singapore Maths system. It equips educators on using ICT during class teaching and also during revision with learners, to ensure that their content knowledge and ICT skills improve. and hence, learner performance improves. The programme will amongst others improve learner performance and problem-solving skills.

Boilerplate:

Kathu Solar Park, through its leading Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) technology, commenced operations on 30 January 2019, to deliver renewable energy to South Africa’s national grid.

Located in the Northern Cape Province, it is one of a few projects of its type in the country, and forms part of the government’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement (REIPPP) Programme, delivering jobs, socio-economic benefits and clean power.

The shareholders consist of Engie; the Public Investment Corporation (PIC); SIOC Community Development Trust; Revego Africa Energy Ltd and Lereko Metier.