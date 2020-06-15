Philafrica Brings Hope to 12 000 Families

It is at times of the greatest adversity that we see the power of community, and while it is difficult to measure the impact of the spirit of Ubuntu, there are some occasions when a gift can be measured in tons.

This week is one such time as 280 tons of love, in the form of Gold Power Yellow Maize Meal, is being distributed to communities across South Africa. The maize meal is a donation from Philafrica Foods, a food processing company whose vision is to transform the lives of Africans.

“We have seen how Covid-19’s impact on our economy is hitting our people hard,” says Roland Decorvet, CEO of Philafrica. “Families are hungry and communities are struggling, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to make a tangible difference in this situation.

“We are proud that this donation by our family of companies, AFGRI Animal Feeds, AFGRI Milling and Nedan, will be putting food on the tables in the form of providing 2.8 million meals in more than 12 000 homes.”

The yellow maize meal will be distributed in many of our provinces and will touch many communities across South Africa. The distribution is being carried out with the help of internationally renowned NGO the Gift of the Givers and other Community based NGO’s. In addition, the communities based near the companies’ production facilities will also benefit from the donation.

Philafrica’s donation is in keeping with the investment company’s way of working across Africa encapsulated in their pay-off line “Food With Purpose”.

“We focus on unlocking the potential of African agriculture through food processing, sourcing directly from small holder farmers and actively investing in new markets across the continent,” Decorvet explains.

“As we work together to rebuild our economy and navigate our way out of this pandemic, we need our people to be well fed, fit and healthy so that they can play their part. This donation is our way of helping to make that happen.”