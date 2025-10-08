Philani Community Development Centre Gives Hope to the Disadvantages Youth of Zuurbekom – Thabo Motlhabi

By: Thabo Motlhabi

On Friday, 03 September 2025, Philani Community Development Centre hosted an inspiring Awards Ceremony for its graduates in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Social Development. The event took place at Zuurbekom Community Hall, drawing a large crowd of proud parents and community members to celebrate the achievements of the youth who participated in the community programs.

Since its inception, Philani Community Development Centre has been a beacon of hope for the youth of Zuurbekom. As a Non-profit organisation, it offers free training in a range of skills including: Agriculture, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, Computer Literacy, and Baking. These courses aims to equip the unemployed young people with valuable skills, preparing them for success in the marketplace. The centre boasts of 18 well equipped classrooms, designed to foster learning and growth.

The founder of the Centre Mr. Phyllis Malope, an experienced educationalist, spoke passionately about the mission of the centre: “We encouraged the Youth, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds to seize these opportunities. Once they complete their studies, we assist them in forming cooperatives and applying for funding to start their own businesses. Many of our graduates have gone on to become successful entrepreneurs“.

The centre was established in response to several pressing issues faced by the community, including poverty, high crime, alcoholism, rape, school dropouts, teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, and the lack of youth facilities, and sports grounds. Philani initiative has significantly contributed to turning around the lives of many young people in the area, offering them new hope and opportunities.

A 19- year- old beneficiary Mr. Karabo Moremi said, ” On my first day, I was shocked to find out everything was free. I didn’t know what to expect, but I took as many courses as I could and completed all of them. Today, I’m working, and my parents are proud of me. This opportunity was the beginning of a new path, one I never expected but is fully embracing.”

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the graduates and their families, it was a day of immense pride, as their hard work was recognised and celebrated. The graduates walked onto the stage, proudly receiving their certificates in various fields, surrounded by the cheers and support of the community.

The success of Philani Community Development Centre shows that with the right support, young people from disadvantaged backgrounds can achieve their dreams and make a positive impact in their communities. The centre continues to offer opportunities that empower young people, setting them on a path to success and self-reliance.