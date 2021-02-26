Pillow Handover to 300 Frontline Healthcare Workers at Bara Hospital

Helping to provide better rest for frontline healthcare workers

Johannesburg, 23 February 2021: Sleep is fundamental to our physical and mental well-being, but the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic are interrupting people’s normal sleep patterns. Healthcare workers, who are at the frontline of the fight against the spread of COVID-19, bear even heavier stress loads. This is what motivated Restonic SA, a proudly South African bedding business, to donate R80 000 worth of high-quality memory foam pillows to 300 frontline Covid-19 healthcare workers at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

“We appreciate the hard work of everyone serving South Africa in the health sector during these challenging times,” says Dale Harley, Restonic SA, Executive for Sales & Marketing. “Their courage and dedication inspires us and we wanted to do what we can to support them. We believe that the right pillow can make a huge difference in getting a good night’s sleep.”

Dr MM Lesia, CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, says the staff are humbled by the contributions Restonic has made. “We remain encouraged by the kind gesture of goodwill to our organisation during this time,” she says.

Restonic worked with the hospital’s spokesperson, Nkosiyethu Mazibuko, to arrange a handover of the pillows. “We were hoping to meet all the healthcare workers, but they were all so busy taking care of their patients that only a small group were able to come out to receive their pillows in person,” says Phathelwa Melane, Restonic SA, HR Officer. “They definitely have their priorities straight, and it was a pleasure to meet those who could take some time out to give us an elbow bump. We really hope they’re sleeping better – they deserve the best rest they can get.”

Memory foam pillows support the natural curve of your cervical spine, comprising the first seven bones in your neck. The memory foam adapts to the specific shape of each person’s head and neck when subjected to temperature and pressure, and then returns to form again. “The big benefit is that a memory foam pillows gives you the same amount of support in every area, which stops your neck from lying crooked,” says Harley.

“Getting better sleep will not only help the healthcare workers to feel better and be more functional, but will also enable them to keep taking great care of those who need it.”