Pioneering Initiative Empowers 10,000 Young People Through Cycling – By Duncan Baines

By : Duncan Baines

A pioneering collaboration between the Bambisanani Partnership, KZN Cycling, University of Leeds and the KZN Department of Education has reached an extraordinary milestone: teaching its 10,000th young person how to ride and maintain a bicycle. This remarkable achievement highlights the power of education, sport, and international cooperation to change lives.

In rural South Africa, access to reliable transport can be a daily challenge for young people striving to attend school, take part in community activities or seize new opportunities. Recognising this, the Bambisanani Partnership introduced its cycling initiative to equip learners with both the skill and confidence to ride, as well as the knowledge to maintain and repair their own bicycles.

Initiated by the University of Leeds and working closely with the KZN Department of Education, the programme has quickly become one of the most impactful elements of the partnership’s work. For many learners, this is their very first experience of cycling – a simple yet transformative skill that opens doors to independence, improved mobility and even future employment opportunities. Beyond the practical benefits, the initiative has also inspired teamwork, resilience, and leadership among young people.

Teachers and community leaders have praised the programme for bringing joy, freedom, and empowerment to children who might otherwise face daily struggles to travel long distances on foot. The cycling lessons are more than just physical activity; they are lessons in perseverance and problem-solving, as students also learn how to fix punctures, adjust brakes, and care for their bikes responsibly.

Beyond the basic teaching programme some youngsters have also progressed to participating in competitive events with the opportunity to access Province wide High-Performance Pathways for talented cyclists.

The milestone of 10,000 participants is a testament to the long-term vision of the Bambisanani Partnership, which for nearly two decades has used sport, leadership, and learning as a force for good. What began as a collaboration between St. Mary’s School, Menston, in the UK and Mnyakanya High School in KwaZulu-Natal has now grown into an internationally recognised model of partnership and development.

As one participant put it: “When I learned to ride a bike, I felt free. Now I can get to school quicker, help my family, and teach others what I know.”

David Geldart Volunteer CEO of the Bambisanani Partnership, said:

“Reaching 10,000 young people is a landmark achievement for our cycling programme. This initiative is about so much more than learning to ride; it is about giving young people independence, confidence, and the ability to shape their own futures. Huge thanks must go to all the partner organisations and individuals who are making this important programme possible.”

Alec Lenferna, CEO of KZN Cycling added, “Our aim is to try and change people’s lives on a daily basis, whether this be by teaching someone how to ride a bike and thereby allow them to travel easier and further, or to just boost their confidence and give them a sense of belief in their abilities or to teach them to affect repairs and thereby give them a potential job skill that may allow them to feed their families down the line… Whatever it is, the more people there are in a programme allows for additional impact, and it is very evident that 10,000+ people means we are all going to be helping and impact positively many more people more often. It’s been a fantastic partnership thus far, and we look forward to the next 10,000.”

Local educators have also praised the scheme’s impact. One teacher from Mnyakanya High School commented:

“For many of our learners, a bicycle is life-changing. It helps them get to school faster, participate in activities, and even support their families. This programme has truly empowered our community.”

The success of the cycling initiative reflects the Bambisanani Partnership’s belief that small steps can create lasting change. By providing young people with skills for life, the programme ensures that the wheels of opportunity keep turning for generations to come.

As the organisation looks to the future, the focus will remain on providing young people with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive.