Plan now for National Arts Festival

We’re only a few short weeks away from the National Arts Festival 2017, taking place from 29 June – 9 July in Grahamstown, and those looking to experience the buzz of one South Africa’s longest running arts celebrations should start booking their travel and tickets as soon as possible.

Now in its 43rd consecutive year and still going strong, the National Arts Festival is one of South Africa’s foremost platforms of expression for artists from around the country. There are over 800 productions on the line-up, ranging from theatre, live performances and visual art to jazz, music and more. There is something for absolutely everyone – young and old – with traditional productions, dance and music on the main programme, an extensive and edgier Fringe Festival programme, a Film Festival, a Children’s Arts Festival and numerous family-fare activities available, as well as an engaging public lecture series called Think!Fest tackling the issues of the day.

To explore the entire programme, find out more about Festival and book your tickets, visit www.nationalartsfestival.co.za.

You can download the full programme here or find hardcopies at select Standard Bank and Exclusive Books branches nationwide, browse the programme by day online here or search by event here.

