Play Your Part Awards 2021 Opens Poverty Alleviation Award Nomination Entries

Johannesburg| 12 July 2021 – According to the World Bank, the COVID-19 pandemic was estimated to push an additional 88 million to 115 million people into extreme poverty in 2020, with the total rising to as many as 150 million by 2021.

Marginalized communities have been disproportionately impacted by lockdowns, job losses, and economic disruptions.

Among the poorest people, high death rates are experienced, socio-economic disparity exists, and disease rates are high. As a result, identifying and supporting change-makers in the poverty alleviation sector is now more crucial than ever.

To recognise and reward individuals and organisations that have displayed resilience, despite the incline of poverty in South Africa, the Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards 2021 are calling for nominations in the Poverty Alleviation category.

This category will recognise the best social protection programmes that are working to ensure that all the years dedicated to eradicating poverty are not erased.

To help flatten projected outcomes, the overall category winner will receive a R5000 incentive to encourage them to stay committed to their eradication efforts.

In making sure public representatives are held accountable, we should stress the importance of citizens taking charge in building a society that meets every individual’s needs and ambitions.

By uplifting those who actively participate in South Africa’s development, we can help the nation prosper, flourish, and sustain its growth for years to come.

If you believe that this category applies to you and your organisation or if you would like to nominate an individual or organisation, visit: www.brandsouthafrica.com.