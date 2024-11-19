PLAYTOPIA || INDIE GAMES & IMMERSIVE ARTS FESTIVAL || DECEMBER 2024

Date: 6 – 7 December 2024

Venue: Homecoming Centre, Cape Town

Tickets: https://playtopiafestival.co.za

Time: Friday 09H00 – 22H00 // Saturday 09H00 – 21H00

Price: From R250 – R1500

By featuring a curated collection of outstanding local games and artworks, along with contributions from international creators, PLAYTOPIA promises a one-of-a-kind African celebration of gaming and digital artistry.

The festival captures the essence of entertainment’s future, presenting a blend of creativity and technology that is unmatched.

Founded in 2018, PLAYTOPIA is Africa’s first annual destination Indie Games & Immersive Arts Festival and Summit. Drawing inspiration from alternative gaming festivals around the world, it is a celebration of the African gaming industry with South African and global creators and players coming together to share ideas, connect across continents and disciplines, and to exhibit work.

In December 2024, PLAYTOPIA returns to Cape Town for its fourth instalment. South African game developers have consistently achieved remarkable global success, earning a solid place on the international scene with their unique creations. PLAYTOPIA is dedicated to celebrating the country’s diverse game development and immersive arts community, whilst inspiring the next wave of innovators, gamers, and fans.

Gaming enthusiasts, developers, and event-goers will be treated to a wide array of games, music, immersive art experiences and gourmet food. The event will include exhibitions from leading South African interactive artists, artistic and alternative games, a special Super Friendship Arcade room with custom controller-based games, VR rooms, and much more!

PLAYTOPIA will close the festival on Saturday evening with an official after party at Botanik, hosted by Discotekah.

PLAYTOPIA is proudly sponsored by Free Lives, Devolver Digital, Landfall and Goethe Institute.

PLAYTOPIA is a non-profit family friendly gamers delight that celebrates the art of game design and aims to draw more people into the local industry.

PLAYTOPIA 2024 LINE-UP:

PLAYTOPIA SUMMIT:

PLAYTOPIA 2024’s programme includes 2 days of back-to-back talks and panels from selected speakers, both international and local, imparting their wisdom on to the next generation of developers.

From fuelling the passion of Africa’s current game-changers, to being a catalyst for the next wave, the PLAYTOPIA Summit aims to celebrate and grow South Africa’s blossoming indie games scene, and continue pushing it towards being one of the most vibrant and innovative hotspots in the future for indie games and the playful arts.

Past speakers have included Paulo Perdercini (Molle Industria), Josie Fletcher (Cult of the Lamb), Andrew Parsons (Devolver Digital), Evan Greenwood (Free Lives), Anita Sarkeesian (Feminist Frequency), Wilhelm Nyland (Landfall Games), Marie Faulston (Good Afternoon) and many more.

2024 line-up to be announced soon!

PLAYTOPIA MAIN ARCADE:

At the heart of PLAYTOPIA lies the main exhibition arcade – a diverse selection of indie games, representing both local talents and international contributions. We’ve carefully curated a mix of titles from our local gaming scene, showcasing the creativity and innovation of our homegrown developers. Alongside these local gems, we’re excited to present a selection of international games that bring different perspectives and gameplay styles to our arcade.

From narrative-driven experiences to fast-paced challenges, our goal is to provide a varied experience for visitors. It’s not just about the games; it’s about appreciating the creativity and effort that developers, both local and international, put into their work.

SUPER FRIENDSHIP ARCADE:

The Super Friendship Arcade custom controller collective is back with their latest games created to inspire physical play and a more immersive experience that even the least skilled gamer can enjoy.

Born out of a desire to inject a healthy dose of irreverence and playfulness into games as a communal experience, SFA is our homegrown experimental punk games event that challenges the status quo. This unique gathering dares to defy expectations by transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary, appropriating anything that can move into an alternative controller. At SFA, innovation knows no bounds – from everyday objects to unconventional devices, everything becomes fair game for reinvention in the name of playful exploration. Come be silly with your friends!

INDIE PLANET:

Indie Planet is a curated exhibition space and arcade at PLAYTOPIA, showcasing games from other major indie festivals around the world. Here players can experience the best in show games curated by these festivals to be on exhibit at PLAYTOPIA. 2024 will welcome back Bitsummit from Japan, A.Maze (GER), FreePlay (AUS) and newcomers Now Play This from the UK.

IMMERSIVE AND INTERACTIVE ARTWORKS:

As always, PLAYTOPIA puts out a general call for immersive and interactive artworks and selects the most inspiring pieces to entertain and delight our festival attendees.

Step beyond the traditional gallery setting and explore installations that encourage active participation. Our exhibits aim to break down the barriers between the viewer and the artwork, fostering a more dynamic and personal connection.

From interactive displays that respond to your presence to thought-provoking virtual experiences, our exhibitions offer a blend of creativity and technology.

We look forward to welcoming you back to the 4th edition of

PLAYTOPIA FESTIVAL!

PLAYTOPIA CONTACT:

