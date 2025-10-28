PLAYTOPIA returns to Cape Town this December!

Date: 5 – 6 December 2025

Venue: Homecoming Centre, Cape Town

Tickets: https://playtopiafestival.co.za

Price: From R250 – R1000

PLAYTOPIA, Africa’s premier Indie Games & Immersive Arts Festival and Summit, returns in December 2025. With over 1000 festival goers, it has become a one-of-a-kind African celebration of video games and interactive playfulness. With an epic decor team headed up by Natasha Davidson (Africa Burn, Bazique), fabrication has begun on ‘Arcadia’ – a fantasy styled library with portholes, spell books, potions and magic crystals to transport players to the deepest parts of their childhood imaginations while inside the festival.