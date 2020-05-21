POLO to Donate 50 000 Cloth Masks to City of Joburg

JOHANNESBURG, May 2020 – POLO has donated 50 000 cloth facemasks to the City of Johannesburg to help flatten the curve.

The fashion brand is producing a total of 250 000 masks at their shirt factory in Atlantis, for free distribution to the most vulnerable in our communities. To date 170 000 of the pledged 250 000 masks have already been distributed to local municipalities in the Western and Eastern Cape. The latest donation of 25 000 to the City of Johannesburg was received by MMC for Health and Social Development Eunice Mgcina on behalf of the City and the Executive Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo and a further 25 000 masks will be given to the City in the coming weeks.

These masks will be used to support frontline staff, essential workers and commuters thereby freeing up surgical masks for the utilization of Health Department and Emergency Management Services staff dealing directly with patients on a daily basis.

The masks are made from repurposed clothing fabric, and will help to capture droplets from sneezing or coughing, which is the main form of transmission of the virus.

“This is about us caring for our communities in this extreme crisis,” said Mark Oliver, Managing Director of POLO South Africa. “And it’s also our small way of supporting the call from our President and Government, to contribute to flattening the curve.”

As South Africa’s lockdown restrictions are relaxed, more members of the country’s population are returning to their offices and places of work. The government has mandated workers and people going out in public to wear masks.

“We appreciate this donation by POLO,” said Eunice Mgcina. “Masks are vital to slowing the spread of Covid-19, and we are grateful that companies like POLO are getting involved in this way.”

This POLO donation comes as Covid-19 infections in South Africa rises above 17 200, with more than 300 deaths due to the disease.

Pictured left to right: Eunice Mgcina, City of Johannesburg MMC of Health & Social Development; Bongi Mokaba, City of Johannesburg Director: Event Management; Mark Oliver, MD POLO SA; Bradley Knowles, Group Marketing Executive POLO SA.