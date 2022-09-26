Poultry Farmer receives support to help cater for high demand

Masa Sunrise Farming owner, Peter Meyer (centre) displaying his produce for some of the Soutpan Solar Power economic development team.

Taaiboschgroet, Limpopo, September 2022

A solar-powered borehole pump and newly constructed poultry housing, is helping youth-owned Masa Sunrise Farming, increase its supply of fresh eggs to its surrounding communities.

Based in Taaiboschgroet, Ga-Mamadi, which is located within the Blouberg municipal area, this burgeoning chicken farm received business support and funding from Soutpan Solar Power’s Youth Entrepreneurship Development programme to help expand the business.

Since its inception in 2019, this youth-owned business has become a well-known egg supplier, equipped with incubators and a hatchery machine, housing close to a thousand chickens. Farmer, Peter Meyer, has a vested interest in this field with poultry farming skills and knowledge that has been utilised by the Department of Agriculture to support other local poultry farmers. With the added support from the solar farm, he hopes to expand in order to be able to assist other farmers in and around his community.

“Soutpan Solar Power has given me the courage to move from my backyard setup onto my own plot, where we currently have a thousand layers. The newly installed borehole has brought life to the farm, as no farm can operate without a good water supply. They have also encouraged us to step out of our comfort zone and helped create a vision for what we can achieve over the next few years,” commented Peter Meyer, owner of Masa Sunrise Farming.

As part of this youth entreneurship development programme Soutpan Solar Power aims to provide the entrepreneurs with mentorship as a way to enhance their business management skills Additionally, the programme assists with assessing, identifying and addressing critical needs that hinder the growth of the business.

“Every year we approach the community and invite stakeholders in the SMME development space to participate in the selection of deserving businesses for enrolment in the programme. Peter Meyer impressed the panel when he presented his business case this year as he knew how to sell his business and showed a lot of passion for what he is doing,” commented Harrisinah Theka, Economic Development Specialist for Soutpan Solar Power.

Soutpan Solar Power’s youth skills development programme is being implemented in collaboration with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA); Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA); Venetia Mine; Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (LEDET); Department of Rural Development, and Capricorn District Municipality.

