PPC Boosts Community Brickmaker with New Machine, Empowering Local Businesses and Job Creation

,

PPC, a leading supplier of building materials in Southern Africa, is fostering community development through its Enterprise Development Programme. The initiative provides crucial support to small businesses, like Mathacs Civils, a Venda-based brick manufacturer.

PPC recently invested over R440,000 in a state-of-the-art brickmaking machine for Mathacs Civils, tripling their production capacity. This follows years of successful collaboration, including the provision of a silo and water tank, technical expertise, and credit facilities.

The new machine will enable Mathacs Civils to meet rising demand for high-quality bricks, further their growth, and create additional jobs – with a focus on employing women.  PPC is committed to supporting similar community-focused businesses, empowering local economies and creating a brighter future.

