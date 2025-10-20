Prioritising Trucker Health: Engen offers Free Driver Health Checks this Transport Month

As Transport Month progresses this October, Engen is once again rolling out free voluntary health screenings for truck drivers across South Africa, reaffirming its commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of the country’s transport heroes.

The annual Engen Driver Wellness campaign will kick off on 20 October, offering free health screenings at 29 Engen Truck Stops and selected Engen 1-Stops nationwide, matching last year’s extensive national reach.

This year, Engen is once again partnering with Trucking Wellness, an initiative of the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry (NBCRFLI), to provide professional health screening and wellness support to drivers on-site.

“Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our highways,” says Adnaan Emeran, Engen’s Commercial Marketing and Business Development Manager. “Their long hours and demanding schedules make campaigns like this essential for their well-being and for road safety. With 90% of South Africa’s goods transported by road, Engen is proud to play a role in keeping both drivers and the economy moving.”

During last year’s Transport Month campaign, more than 1,600 screenings were conducted at Engen Truck Stops and selected Engen -Stops across eight provinces – an increase of over 400 tests from the previous year.

This year, participating truck drivers can once again access a wide range of health checks, including screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, malaria, TB, STIs, HIV/AIDS, and BMI (Body Mass Index). Each driver will also receive a complimentary tog bag from Engen as a token of appreciation.

Supporting health on the road

According to Tertius Wessels, Managing Director of Trucking Wellness, maintaining truck drivers’ health is vital for the sustainability of the transport industry. “Truck drivers often spend long periods away from home and face unique health challenges. By bringing wellness services directly to where they work and rest, we can ensure early detection, promote healthier lifestyles, and help keep South Africa’s roads safer,” says Wessels.

Sustained support through permanent clinics

Beyond Transport Month, truck drivers can continue to access professional medical care at six permanent Trucking Wellness clinics located at key Engen Truck Stop sites:

Beaufort West Truck Stop (Western Cape)

Musina Gateway Truck Stop (Limpopo)

PE Gone South Truck Stop (Eastern Cape)

East London Kempston Truck Stop (Eastern Cape)

Harrismith Highway Junction Truck Stop (KwaZulu-Natal)

Kokstad Truck Stop (KwaZulu-Natal)

Olwethu Mdabula, Engen’s CSI Manager, adds: “Engen’s relationship with the transport sector spans multiple decades. We recognise its crucial role in driving South Africa’s economy and are proud to continue supporting the men and women who keep our country supplied and connected.”

Truck drivers are encouraged to visit participating Engen Truck Stops and selected Engen 1-Stops service stations during October’s Transport Month until mid-November to take advantage of these free health screenings.

Engen Service Stations with Mobile Clinics:

