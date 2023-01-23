Proud new Barista’s graduate to boost job prospects

Twenty South Durban residents are brewing cappuccino and espresso like pros after graduating from a Barista training course courtesy of a community development partnership between Engen and the Blue Roof Life Space (BRLS).

A graduation ceremony was held recently to applaud the recent graduates who are all aged between 18 and 35 and unemployed.

Sykry Hassim, the General Manager of the Engen Refinery says that Engen and BRLS share a common goal as both organisations fully appreciate the benefit of quality skills training and on the job work experience.

“As a caring and responsible company, Engen is humbled to play a small role in positively changing the lives of young community members who reside in an area close to the Engen Refinery by offering them a marketable skill in a thriving industry.”

Tom Butterworth, BRLS General Manager, says that the hospitality industry offers a wide range of opportunities, which can help previously unemployed individuals break out of damaging cycles.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Engen to help provide our youth with the on-the-job training, skills and experience required to enter one of the largest employment sectors in South Africa.”

The Blue Roof Life Space is a ‘Keep A Child Alive’ managed facility that provides a range of services and interventions to children, youth and their families in the surrounding South Durban communities.

