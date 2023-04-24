Pure Joy as Katlego, who has Cerebral Palsy is gifted an electric wheelchair from unsparing donors

In 2016, Nika Du Toit (36), Acting Deputy Principal at Hope School in Westcliff, Johannesburg, met Katlego Legotlo (22), a charming student with a beaming smile, who had been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at only 6 months old.

Despite his challenges, Katlego was a dedicated student who achieved 3 distinctions in his matric year, which was during the first year of Covid. Nika says that Katlego’s gentle spirit and positive attitude had a profound impact on her life, and that his laughter lingered on when he eventually left the school.

“Katlego is a wonderful young man who has inspired me to live a better, more grateful life, since the moment I met him. He always smiles no matter how hard life gets. Who am I then to not smile and be grateful as well.” – says Nika

Nika and Katlego promised to stay in contact, and they bumped into each other at the Linden Market in early March 2023. Nika noticed that Katlego’s faithful manual wheelchair, which he used for years, was worn out and needed to be replaced.

Just before Katlego’s wheelchair broke, Nika launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to surprise him with an electric wheelchair that would transform his life and give him the freedom of movement he deserved.

Thirty donors responded to the BackaBuddy plea, contributing over R54,000 to help purchase Katlego’s new chair. The outpouring of love and support was overwhelming, and Nika was grateful to everyone who contributed.

On Thursday, 13 April 2023, Nika had a surprise for Katlego. She came up with a ruse to get him to visit and told him to close his eyes. When he opened them, he saw the Quickie Q50 R, the electric wheelchair that would change his life forever.

Katlego was beaming with excitement, and his reaction, captured on video, showing his gratitude and joy is difficult to put into words.

YouTube video https://youtu.be/tR2CdlA1Buw

“If there is anyone that deserves this, it’s this precious soul. A person who always smiles regardless of his setbacks, he brings joy to all around him. It warms my heart to help people and make their lives a little easier. I can’t thank the donors enough for their unbelievable generosity,” says Nika.

If any additional funds are raised, they will be used to purchase Katlego a specialized car seat.

Katlego’s story is a reminder that a little kindness can go a long way and that we can all make a difference in someone’s life.

